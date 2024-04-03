Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences Hosts Special Iftar For Families Supported By Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sharjah, UAE – In the spirit of giving back during the Holy Month of Ramadan and as part of its Travel with Purpose initiative, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences hosted a special Iftar event for families supported by the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation. The event offered a warm and welcoming atmosphere for families to break their fast and enjoy a delicious Iftar buffet featuring an array of traditional Arabic dishes and international favorites.

The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation plays a vital role in the community by providing comprehensive support to orphans, focusing on various areas of care that aim to develop and empower them. DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is proud to partner with such a dedicated organization and share the spirit of Ramadan with these families.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences said,“We are committed to supporting the communities we serve and this Ramadan, we are honored to host families from the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation and create a memorable Iftar experience for them. We believe in the importance of giving back and making a positive difference in the lives of others.”

We thank Mumzworld, a leading online marketplace for mother, baby and child products who sponsored gifts for the children. Their support adds an extra layer of warmth to the occasion, making it a truly memorable experience for each family.

The Iftar event organized by DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is a testament to the hotel's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to serve as a catalyst for positive change in the community.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences:

Located in the heart of Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features 156 spacious and contemporary rooms and 108 family-friendly 1-to-3-bedroom lifestyle apartments, all rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows with the breathtaking views of the Al Majaz Waterfront. It also offers modern flexible meeting spaces and a business centre that can cater to all business and social needs. In addition to the 24 hour in-room dining menu, guests can enjoy Majdolin Restaurant, an upscale Levantine restaurant with a panoramic outdoor terrace with the stunning views of the Al Majaz Waterfront, and Banyan Café. DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features a semi-Olympic size indoor swimming pool and an ultra-modern separate male and female fitness center with steam and sauna room. Conveniently located steps away from the Sharjah City Center Mall and only 2 km from the Sharjah Expo Center, our hotel also offers easy access to attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Sharjah Amphitheater, Sharjah Aquarium and Sharjah Art Museum, all within 1-3 km. Jus t20 minutes from Dubai, our property serves as an oasis of tranquility.

About DoubleTree by Hilton:

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 51 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.