Eid Al Fitr Entertainment Guide In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: As the Holy Month of Ramadan draws to a close, Qatar readies itself for the joyous celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.
Here is your comprehensive guide to the exciting activities and events happening across the country:
Al Sikka Eid Festival
Location: Sikkat Wadi Msheireb
Date: Starting from the first day of Eid until April 28, 2023
Time: Daily from 5pm to 11pm
Join the vibrant Eid Al-Fitr festivities at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, featuring theatrical performances, interactive games, diverse competitions, and chances to win valuable prizes.
Sahat Al Nakheel - Eid Contest: Starting from the first day of Eid until April 28, 2023. Daily from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Participate in a fun and exciting trivia contest where you can win Eid vouchers from Msheireb Downtown Doha outlets.
CTC Festival - Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival
Location: Old Doha Port
Date: April 11 to April 20, 2024
Time: From 4pm till midnight
Explore various blends of coffee and indulge in delightful treats at the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival.
Eid Al Fitr Celebrations at Lusail Boulevard
Immerse yourself in festive shows, parades, and celebrations at Lusail Boulevard, a trademark venue for Qatar's joyous occasions, especially Eid Al-Fitr.
LEGO Shows
Location: Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)
Date: April 10 to April 25, 2024
Experience the largest touring LEGO Shows event in Qatar, promising a memorable experience for LEGO enthusiasts and families.
The Lion King Live in Concert
Location: Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) - Al Mayassa Theater
Date: April 12, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Enjoy a captivating live concert of Disney's timeless classic film, The Lion King, accompanied by a live orchestra performing iconic hits.
Sarah G and Bamboo Concert
Location: QNCC Exhibition Hall 3 & 4
Date: April 11, 2024
Experience a historic musical performance by Philippine music icons Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo for an unforgettable night of music.
Qatar-UAE Super Cup
Witness the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup football match between Qatar's Al Arabi and UAE's Sharjah, showcasing a new chapter in regional sports collaboration.
Eid Al-Fitr Celebration at Qatar National Museum
Explore Eid Al-Fitr traditions in Qatar with a family tour inside the Qatar National Museum.
PJ Masks Show
Location: Doha Festival City
Date: April 10 to April 20, 2024
Join the interactive stage show, Superpower Academy activities, and meet-and-greet with the PJ Masks characters for an exciting family experience.
Fireworks Shows
Enjoy spectacular fireworks displays at various locations including Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Village, and Al Wakrah Old Souq.
