Eid Al Fitr Entertainment Guide In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: As the Holy Month of Ramadan draws to a close, Qatar readies itself for the joyous celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

Here is your comprehensive guide to the exciting activities and events happening across the country:

Al Sikka Eid Festival



Location: Sikkat Wadi Msheireb

Date: Starting from the first day of Eid until April 28, 2023

Time: Daily from 5pm to 11pm

Join the vibrant Eid Al-Fitr festivities at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, featuring theatrical performances, interactive games, diverse competitions, and chances to win valuable prizes.

Sahat Al Nakheel - Eid Contest: Starting from the first day of Eid until April 28, 2023. Daily from 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Participate in a fun and exciting trivia contest where you can win Eid vouchers from Msheireb Downtown Doha outlets.

CTC Festival - Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival



Location: Old Doha Port

Date: April 11 to April 20, 2024

Time: From 4pm till midnight

Explore various blends of coffee and indulge in delightful treats at the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival.

Eid Al Fitr Celebrations at Lusail Boulevard



Immerse yourself in festive shows, parades, and celebrations at Lusail Boulevard, a trademark venue for Qatar's joyous occasions, especially Eid Al-Fitr.

LEGO Shows



Location: Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

Date: April 10 to April 25, 2024

Experience the largest touring LEGO Shows event in Qatar, promising a memorable experience for LEGO enthusiasts and families.

The Lion King Live in Concert



Location: Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) - Al Mayassa Theater

Date: April 12, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Enjoy a captivating live concert of Disney's timeless classic film, The Lion King, accompanied by a live orchestra performing iconic hits.

Book your tickets now.

Sarah G and Bamboo Concert



Location: QNCC Exhibition Hall 3 & 4

Date: April 11, 2024

Experience a historic musical performance by Philippine music icons Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo for an unforgettable night of music.

Qatar-UAE Super Cup



Witness the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup football match between Qatar's Al Arabi and UAE's Sharjah, showcasing a new chapter in regional sports collaboration.

Eid Al-Fitr Celebration at Qatar National Museum



Explore Eid Al-Fitr traditions in Qatar with a family tour inside the Qatar National Museum.

Tickets are available now.

PJ Masks Show



Location: Doha Festival City

Date: April 10 to April 20, 2024

Join the interactive stage show, Superpower Academy activities, and meet-and-greet with the PJ Masks characters for an exciting family experience.

Fireworks Shows



Enjoy spectacular fireworks displays at various locations including Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Village, and Al Wakrah Old Souq.