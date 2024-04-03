A Night For Filipino Music: Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo Performance In Qatar During Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the very first time outside the Philippines, two of the greatest Filipino musical icons Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo will converge at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) for an unforgettable OPM night in the country.

Fans in Qatar can anticipate exceptional harmonies between Philippine rock icon Bamboo and legendary popstar Sarah Geronimo as they perform their greatest hits and numerous duets for one unmissable night.

The event will take place on April 11, 2024, from 8pm onwards at the QNCC Exhibition Halls 3 and 4.

The lowest-priced Bronze ticket category is currently sold out, and only three options remain for fans who haven't secured their spots yet.

The Silver category is priced at QR250 with free seating based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Gold category is priced at QR400 and VIP tickets are sold for QR700 with a special photo opportunity with the Filipino stars.

The historical event is made possible by a partnership with Qabayan Radio 94.3 and Visit Qatar. The icons will also perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on April 14, 2024.