Rotana Announces Soft Opening Of Riviera Rayhaan By Rotana

Doha, Qatar: Rotana, one of the region's leading hotel management companies with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announced yesterday the soft opening of its first Rayhaan-branded property in Doha – the Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana.

In line with Rotana's expansion goal of 30 planned openings by 2026, the new property introduces Rotana's modern-design Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts brand to Qatar and adds 185 keys to

Rotana's extensive portfolio across the MENAT region, increasing Rayhaan's current operational key count to 2,265.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, Rotana CEO, said:“The opening of Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha marks a significant milestone for our ambitious growth strategy within the region.

Not only does this new offering cater to our guests' ever-evolving travel preferences, but it introduces the Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts brand to a new market.

As we pursue our expansion strategy, we are excited about the opportunity to broaden our range of offerings in this dynamic city.”

Located on Salwa Road, the four-star property is just 20 minutes from Hamad International Airport and steps away from Bin Mahmood Metro Station, positioning it as an ideal choice for both the discerning business guests and leisure seekers eager to explore the heart of Doha.

The hotel features 185 rooms and suites, including 129 standard rooms and 56 suites comprising Junior, one-, two-, and four-bedroom suites.

Fadi Harb, General Manager of Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana, expressed his vision, saying,“As we welcome Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana to the vibrant city of Doha, we are delighted to embark on this exciting journey and provide our esteemed guests with unforgettable experiences by delivering exceptional accommodation choices, cuisine, facilities, and services which will ensure every guest truly feels at home with us.

Crafted as an ideal sanctuary for couples, solo travellers, and families alike, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana offers everything needed for work, relaxation, and leisure.

Home to four unique dining outlets, every taste and occasion is catered for at Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana, from international and Mediterranean cuisine at Salvia restaurant; to light bites at Aroma Lobby Lounge; tapas, snacks, and desserts at Aquarius Pool Café; or, for a laid-back social occasion, guests can enjoy fine beverages at Al Majles Lounge.

Offering a host of wellness activities, Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana invites guests to unwind at the relaxing spa, enjoy the pool, and de-stress in fully equipped gym. The property also houses three meeting rooms with flexible set-up options and can accommodate up to 100 guests.