Ashutosh Kulkarni, Neha Joshi To Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir For Gudi Padwa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The star cast of 'Atal' -- Ashutosh Kulkarni and Neha Joshi have revealed their plans for the Gudi Padwa celebrations this year, sharing that they will visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

The Maharashtrian festival of Gudi Padwa is a joyous occasion that marks the start of the Marathi New Year. Celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, it is believed to usher in good luck and prosperity to households.

Neha, who portrays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in "Atal", said: "Our celebration of Gudi Padwa is a time to honour traditions and create joyful memories with our loved ones. We rise early to hoist the Gudhi outside our home, adorned with colourful garlands, neem leaves, and bright cloth. The Gudhi symbolises prosperity and new beginnings, inspiring optimism for the year ahead."

"At home, we immerse ourselves in festive decorations, adorning our living spaces with intricate rangolis, vibrant powder colours, and fragrant flowers, creating an ambience infused with joy and renewal that reflects the essence of Gudi Padwa," she said.

Neha said this year she will celebrate Gudi Padwa along with her co-actor Ashutosh in Ayodhya. They will seek Lord Ram's darshan at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

"Although I will miss the traditional delicacies my mom prepares on this day, like Puran Poli, Shrikhand, Aambe Daal, and Sunth Paak, I am excited to gorge on local delicacies such as Badami Poori and Sabzi, Jalebi, Kheer, and Rabri. I am thrilled to add more to it with my Ram Mandir darshan," she added.

Ashutosh, who plays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show shared: "To embrace our cultural heritage, we attire ourselves in traditional Maharashtrian clothing. My wife drapes an elegant Nauvari saree while I wear a kurta-pajama."

"However, this year, my Gudi Padwa celebration will be different. I will be wearing the attire of my character, Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, as I will be in Ayodhya on that day. In the show, I will accompany Neha Joshi, who plays my onscreen wife, Krishna Devi Vajpayee. We are going to Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram's blessings and thank God for making our show successful," he said.

He added: "We will immerse ourselves in Ram Navami celebrations, performing rituals, prayers, and festive activities throughout the day, surrounded by the warmth and love of our fans."

'Atal' airs Monday to Friday at 8 pm on &TV.