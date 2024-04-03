German inflation eases in March, reflecting lower energy prices

(MENAFN) Preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed that inflation in Germany experienced a slightly more pronounced decline in March than initially anticipated. This dip was largely supported by a decrease in energy prices, marking a notable shift in the economic landscape of Europe's largest economy. The latest figures indicate a slowdown, with inflation easing to 2.3 percent, representing its lowest level since June 2021. When considering consumer prices harmonized for comparison with other EU nations, the year-on-year increase stood at 2.7 percent in February, reflecting a more subdued trajectory.



The significance of German inflation data is heightened as it precedes the release of euro zone inflation figures by a day, attracting keen interest from economists and market observers. Klaus Vestesen, the chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, highlighted a prevailing consensus emerging from data across Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. This consensus suggests that headline inflation within the euro area is poised to register notably below average for the week.



Looking ahead, a Reuters poll of economists underscores expectations for the euro zone's inflation rate to hold steady at 2.6 percent in March, aligning with the previous month's figure. This stability indicates a certain resilience in the broader economic landscape but also underscores the ongoing vigilance required to navigate potential fluctuations and emerging trends within the Eurozone's economic sphere.

