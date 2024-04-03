Guinean opposition calls for military leaders to adhere to civilian rule before end of 2024

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Guinea's primary opposition parties and civil society organizations issued a demand for the country's military leaders to adhere to the previously agreed timetable for the transition to civilian governance, urging that this be accomplished before December 31.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc, had exerted pressure on the military junta that took control after a coup in 2021, insisting on the organization of elections by the conclusion of 2024.



However, in mid-March, Guinea's prime minister hinted that the military authorities might postpone the return to civilian rule until at least 2025, diverging from the earlier agreed-upon timeline.



The Forces Vives de Guinee "strongly condemn the Guinean junta's decision not to hold presidential elections in December 2024, in accordance with the agreement reached with ECOWAS in October 2022," the collective reiterated their stance in a statement.



"After more than two years of transition, Guinea still has no draft constitution, no electoral code, no election management body and no (electoral) register," it further mentioned.



In their statement, the group accused the junta of imposing limitations on public freedoms and engaging in harassment of political leaders.



It urged for the "restoration of public freedoms and (a) return to constitutional order before December 31." Furthermore, they declared that they would cease to recognize the military authority in power beyond this specified deadline.

