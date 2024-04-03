In Frontline, 75 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 75 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas.

On April 2, there were 75x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 2x missile and 78x air strikes, 66x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine yet again, using 4x Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 4x UAVs.

On April 2, air strikes hit Volfyne, Oleksandrivka, Novoselytsya, Krasnopillya (Sumy oblast), Synkivka, Lyptsi (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Hryhorivka, Stupochky, Berdychi, Kurdyumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast), Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 1x attack in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast). With the air support, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 10x attacks of the adversary in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Spirne and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy attempted to improve its tactical position in that area.

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the invaders attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The invaders made 24x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the occupiers launched 4x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Robotyne, and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. On April 2, the invaders launched 8x attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

On April 2, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 1x anti-aircraft missile system and 13x concentrations of troops of the adversary.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 6x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 8x artillery systems, 1x anti-tank system, and 1x MLRS of the russian invaders.