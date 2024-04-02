A Step Towards Justice

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the potential revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir have sparked cautious optimism. This legislation, in force for decades, has been a contentious issue in the region, symbolizing the fraught relationship between security imperatives and human rights concerns. As discussions around its potential repeal gain traction, it is imperative to underline the urgent need for its abolition as a crucial step towards fostering peace, restoring civil liberties, and promoting justice in Kashmir.

AFSPA, enacted in 1958, grants sweeping powers to security forces operating in areas designated as 'disturbed.' Under its provisions, security personnel are granted broad authority, including the power to arrest without a warrant, use force against civilians, and even to shoot to kill, all with virtual immunity from prosecution. This legal framework has often been criticized for creating a culture of impunity, leading to allegations of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The continued presence of AFSPA has been a source of deep-seated resentment among the people of Kashmir. For decades, Kashmiris have borne the brunt of its provisions, enduring a climate of fear and suspicion. The act's existence has only served to exacerbate tensions, alienate communities, and fuel grievances, further complicating efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

The potential revocation of AFSPA, promised by no less than the home minister,

represents a significant opportunity to address these longstanding grievances and chart a new course towards reconciliation and justice. By revoking it, the government can signal its commitment to upholding the fundamental rights, and enabling a climate of trust and accountability.

Moreover, the repeal of AFSPA is not only a matter of legal reform but also a moral imperative. It is a recognition of the inherent dignity and rights of every individual, regardless of their circumstances. It is a reaffirmation of the principles of justice, equality, and respect for human rights that lie at the heart of any democratic society. The revocation of AFSPA can also serve as a confidence-building measure, paving the way for meaningful dialogue and reconciliation between the state and its citizens.

It can help rebuild shattered trust, bridge divides, and lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and participatory political process in Kashmir.

Read Also AFSPA Rollback: J&K DGP Says JKP To Revamp Security Hope Govt Is Serious Over Revocation Of AFSPA In J&K: Mehbooba