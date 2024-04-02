Kuwait PM Sponsors Youth Excellence Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Under auspices, and in presence, of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Youth Public Authority (YPA) held a ceremony on Tuesday to honor the winners of the sixth edition of Kuwait Award for Youth Excellence and Creativity.

Addressing the ceremony, His Highness the Prime Minister praised the creative youth as "real contributors to the formulating and the building of the future of Kuwait."

He expressed joy for joining the youth in this celebration which coincided with the last ten nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

The ceremony gathered also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Dawood Suleiman Maarafi, as well as several cabinet members, senior government officials and heads of diplomatic missions based in Kuwait.

In a similar speech, Maarafi explained the strategy and future projects of the Youth Public Authority for fostering the talents of creative youth. (end)

