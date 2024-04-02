(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Grand Celebration Of South Indian Cinema Takes Center Stage In The Captivating Setting Of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi This 6th And 7th Of September 2024.

Abu Dhabi, Yas Island: Poised to showcase the immense talent and diversity of South Indian cinema, IIFA Utsavam is set to embark on its global tour, starting off in the remarkable city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September 2024.

Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is all set to bring across the multifaceted South Indian cinematic powerhouses during a spectacular two-day extravaganza, to be held this 6th and 7th September 2024 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Set against the backdrop of Yas Island's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant entertainment offerings, IIFA Utsavam is primed to dazzle audiences with its stellar lineup of performances, awards, and cinematic experiences. The highly-anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 is being held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, IIFA Utsavam serves as a unifying platform bringing together four main industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.

From the glitterati of the South Indian film industries to international dignitaries, media representatives, and movie enthusiasts from around the globe, IIFA Utsavam 2024 aims to foster meaningful connections and partnerships, an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and celebration among luminaries who have shaped the landscape of entertainment globally.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director commented saying,“Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where cultures converge and talents shine.

Our journey continues with renewed vigor, promising an electrifying celebration of South Indian cinema's finest. Together, we'll create magic once again on this vibrant global stage as we bring together the powerhouse industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema on a global platform like IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, it is truly a cause for celebration!

IIFA Utsavam aims to shine a global spotlight on South Indian cinema, further solidifying their presence and impact in the world of entertainment. It's a celebration that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, captivate audience worldwide and reinforcing the global significance of South Indian cinema and its contribution to the world of entertainment.”

Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director Group Communications & Destination Marketing at Miral commented saying“We are incredibly proud that Yas Island Abu Dhabi has been chosen to host this celebration of talent and diversity of South Indian Cinema. We can't wait to welcome the stars who will tell their stories and make unforgettable memories with our guests. Yas Island being selected as host is a testament to its success in attracting world-class events from around the world, while continuing to elevate its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and shining a spotlight on its spectacular offering to millions of fans and visitors.”

The highly anticipated two-day celebration promises to offer audiences a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences with day one being dedicated to showcase the vibrant worlds of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, highlighting their unique storytelling and cultural richness. On day two, the focus would be on Telugu and Kannada cinema, presenting audiences with a diverse array of films and performances from these dynamic industries.

By honoring the contributions of these industries, IIFA Utsavam not only celebrates their achievements but also highlights their significance in shaping the landscape of Indian cinema, recognizing and appreciating the diverse cultural heritage and cinematic excellence of South India on an international scale.

It is indeed a wonderful opportunity to showcase the achievements of South Indian cinema and to honor the contributions of everyone involved; a proud testament to the growing recognition and popularity of the diverse storytelling and talent from the South.

Cinema and film enthusiasts are in for a treat with special pricing options for the two-day extravaganza, IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Registration:

This provides them with a unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a diverse array of celebrations and screenings that they won't find anywhere else. Alongside these exclusive screenings, attendees can also partake in a range of events and exclusive experiences that the celebration has to offer. It's a chance for enthusiasts to indulge their passion for cinema and be a part of an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with excitement, entertainment, and unparalleled experiences.

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi – just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMBTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIXTM), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WBTM Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena – all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Miral:

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi; CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.