Kerala Coast Facing Rough Seas Due To Low Pressure From South Atlantic Ocean: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) stated that sudden and rough seas experienced in many coastal areas of the state were attributed to a low atmospheric pressure system that formed in the South Atlantic Ocean over a week ago.

The INCOIS warned the fishermen in the country to stay cautious. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has issued a warning about the possibility of storms and high waves along the Kerala coast until Tuesday night. A similar warning has been issued for the South Tamil Nadu and North Tamil Nadu coasts due to the black sea phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad are likely to receive summer rain today.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised against beach visits and sea recreation activities. It is also said that Kallakadal(swell surge) was likely to continue on the eastern coast of India.





On March 23, a depression formed 10,000 km off the Indian coast, and two days later, the depression moved southward into the Indian Ocean, creating waves as high as 11 meters in the southern Indian Ocean, which later reached the Indian coast.



Such waves are usually formed suddenly without any particular symptoms. That's why they are called the Kallakadal or "sea of thieves". These waves can cause the sea to swell in coastal areas and push up the coast.

