MWW Names Edelman's Marc Stolove Executive Creative Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK -

Edelman's Marc Stolove is joining MikeWorldWide as the firm's new executive creative director.



Stolove, an Edelman creative director since 2021, will lead MWW's creative team with a focus on integrating creative strategy into all aspects of client campaigns. He replaces Carl Sorvino , who was appointed Hunter's first executive creative director early this year.



Stolove brings more than a decade of creative experience to the role. Before Edelman, he was an Ogilvy creative director/writer and a Saatchi & Saatchi copywriter.

He has led brand work for the likes of Pepsi, American Express, and Aetna.



“Marc's visionary approach to creative strategy and his unwavering commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for our agency,” said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempner.“As MWW continues to grow and evolve, Marc's leadership and creative insight will play a critical role in shaping our future success.”



