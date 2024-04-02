7.726Mln Subscriptions Recorded To Mobile Broadband Services-TRC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - A total of about 7.726 million subscriptions were recorded to mobile broadband services until end of the last quarter of 2023, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) announced.According to the TRC statistical report, which addresses Jordan's telecommunications sector indicators for the last quarter of the year 2023, subscriptions were divided into 73% for prepaid services and 27% for post-paid packages, while mobile voice service subscriptions reached 85% and data lines hit only 15%.The total mobile voice traffic amounted to about 7.6 billion minutes, distributed over 97% made locally and 3% internationally, and a total of about 260 million text messages were sent.Additionally, prevalence rate for mobile phone subscriptions until the end of the last quarter of 2023 reached 67.1% in ratio to the total population, while prevalence reached 103.3% per population over the age of 15 years.