Kuwait Municipality, Commercial Bank Sign Contract For Tunnel Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality announced on Tuesday that it had signed a joint contract with the Commercial Bank regarding the development and restoration of Derwaza of Al-Abd Al-Razzaq tunnel in Kuwait City. Chairman of Kuwait Municipality Saud Al-Dabbous said in a press statement that the ministry would ensure the completion of the project in accordance with the highest safety conditions.

Al-Dabbous added, after signing the contract with the Chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Al-Duaij Al-Sabah that the Municipality addressed the Fatwa and Legislation Department to ensure the correctness of the donation procedures.

He praised the initiative of the Commercial Bank and its members and the participation of the private sector in these vital projects.

Al-Dabbous explained that the engineering defect in Al-Derwaza is not an easy matter, adding that the follow-up of the work will be under his personal supervision.

On her part, Deputy Director General of the Projects Sector in the Municipality Maysa Bushehri confirmed that the contracts have been studied and the necessary technical and engineering measures have been taken to begin the work plan for the development and restoration of the tunnel in coordination with the contractor from the donor bank. (end) tms

