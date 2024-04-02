Peak Ramadan Shopping with Over SAR 160M Processed in Just 24 Hours Through Tabby

(MENAFN- Kekst CNC) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 1 April 2024 - Tabby, the MENA’s leading shopping and financial services app, has recorded SAR 160 million in sales in Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the 28th of March 2024, in Ramadan.



In a first for retail in the region, Tabby granted real-time access to retail sales data processed through its platform for 24 hours. The Tabby Control Centre provided a glimpse into the pulse of Ramadan shopping unveiling impressive stats:



● SAR 162,444,039 processed in sales volume through 244,156 orders for the day, with an average order value of SAR 665, 10% more than non-Ramadan months.

● Peak time Tabby processed SAR 13,225,421 in an hour, that’s over 220,000 per minute.

● Trending Ramadan retail searches, with mobile phones, insurance and flight tickets as top sellers.

● 195% more in sales volume through Tabby for the day compared to 2023.

Ramadan stands as the key sales season of the year regionally, with retailers experiencing a surge of over a third in sales, and core categories like fashion, beauty, and home witnessing spikes of up to 70%.



Tabby has provided a behind-the-scenes look to celebrate the remarkable efforts of retailers across the region. This initiative highlights the strength and resilience of the Middle Eastern retail industry in Ramadan.



The live dashboard represents a milestone in retail data accessibility, marking the first occasion such extensive data was streamed, offering insights into the region’s retail landscape.



Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabby, said: “When you stand back and look at the numbers that Middle Eastern retailers are driving, it truly is inspiring. These incredible figures are down to the hard work of local entrepreneurs and a growing retail ecosystem. We’re proud to play a role in helping our sellers improve their shopping experience and give them the tools they need to grow their business.”



