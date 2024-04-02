Iran's thermal power plants boost generation capacity by over 965MW

(MENAFN) An official at Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) has disclosed a significant milestone in the country's energy sector, stating that the electricity generation capacity of Iran's thermal power plants surged by over 965 megawatts (MW) during the previous Iranian year. This increase was achieved through collaborative efforts with domestic knowledge-based companies.



Esmaeil Namazi, representing TPPH, highlighted that the enhancement of power generation capacity was realized through various projects aimed at augmenting the output of gas-fired and combined-cycle power plants, as well as alleviating constraints in steam power units. Notably, these initiatives were undertaken in close cooperation with local knowledge-based entities, signifying the pivotal role of domestic expertise in advancing Iran's energy infrastructure.



Furthermore, Namazi emphasized that TPPH inaugurated several new power plants during the preceding Persian year and devised strategic plans to further amplify the electricity generation capacity of existing power stations, as reported by IRNA. He added that since the assumption of the current administration in August 2021, projects yielding over 2,000 MW of electricity generation capacity have been successfully implemented across Iran.



In a related development, the director of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPRC) previously underscored Iran's leading position in West Asia concerning the repair and maintenance of thermal power plants, highlighting the nation's expertise and proficiency in this critical domain.



According to the latest data released by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), the nominal capacity of Iran’s power plants reached 92,055 MW during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. Notably, the capacity of the country's gas power plants, constituting 25.3 percent of the total power generation capacity, witnessed a notable increase of 3.1 percent, reaching 23,330 MW during the same period.



Furthermore, the total capacity of renewable power plants experienced a remarkable growth of 20 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 1,120 MW, underscoring Iran's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and embracing sustainable practices in power generation.

