Russian Foreign Ministry denounces Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital Damascus, which occurred earlier in the day. The ministry labeled the action as "unacceptable" and voiced its disapproval of the incident.



"We consider any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna Conventions, to be categorically unacceptable," the ministry stated in a declaration.



Highlighting the high risk of mass civilian casualties due to the attack's occurrence in a densely populated metropolitan area, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that such "aggressive" actions by Israel are "absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped."



The ministry further urged the Israeli leadership to refrain from engaging in provocative military actions not only in Syria but also in other neighboring countries. It emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region.



The airstrike on the building of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, including a senior Iranian commander. This incident marks a notable escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, notably as it represents the first direct strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108047397