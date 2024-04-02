(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Calls to Promote Affirmative Actions in Favor of the Afro-Descendant Population ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Costa Rica Calls to Promote Affirmative Actions in Favor of the Afro-Descendant Population

The Permanent Council of the OAS held an extraordinary meeting this past Monday under the theme"World freedom: free yourself from mental slavery

The Permanent Council of the OAS held an extraordinary meeting this past Monday under the theme“World freedom: free yourself from mental slavery

By TCRN STAFF April 1, 2024

With a powerful call, this past Monday Costa Rica asked all member countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) to do everything possible to banish any signs of racism, while emphasizing the need to promote affirmative actions in favor of the Afro-descendant population.

During an extraordinary session of the OAS to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade in Washington, United States, Ricardo Sossa, Commissioner of Social Inclusion of our country, referred to the commitments of Costa Rica and the need to take action.

Affirmative actions are public policies whose objective is to compensate for the conditions that discriminate against certain social groups from the exercise of their rights. They are also known as“positive actions”,“positive measures”,“reverse discrimination” and“positive discrimination”.

“In this framework, it is important to recognize that, although we have achieved significant progress through legal instruments and regional cooperation, we still face considerable challenges in the access and exercise of rights and opportunities for people of African descent in our societies. It is crucial to adopt affirmative actions and strategies that promote respect and guarantees for the rights of people of African descent. Therefore, in addition to supporting this declaration, we must work together to implement public policies that specifically address the needs of Afro-descendant populations, promoting equal opportunities,” said Sossa Permanent Council of the OAS held an extraordinary meeting under the theme“World freedom: free yourself from mental slaver .

