From Pleasant City To Parched, Bengaluru Water Crisis Hits Historic Highs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru, often known for its pleasant climate, is currently grappling with a severe heatwave and acute water shortage. With temperatures soaring to 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marking the third-highest March temperature in the last decade, residents are feeling the heat. The situation is exacerbated by the absence of rainfall, causing distress across the city.

Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks

The lack of rainfall has only worsened the situation, leading to acute water scarcity across the city. Despite meteorological forecasts predicting rain in March, not a single drop has fallen, leaving Bengaluru parched. According to the Meteorological Department, this marks the first time in recorded history that the city has seen no rainfall throughout March.

Meteorological records reveal alarming statistics. In 1981, Bengaluru witnessed 101.2 mm of rainfall in March, while in 2008, 219.9 mm of rain was recorded in the HAL area. However, March 2024 has concluded with a dry spell, not just in Bengaluru but across the southern hinterland, as confirmed by the Meteorological Department.

Bengaluru records highest temperature on March 29 in five years, IMD issues heat wave alert

The forecast offers a glimmer of hope as temperatures are expected to decrease slightly in April. Following the scorching 36.6 degrees Celsius on March 31st, a slight dip was observed on April 1st, with temperatures recorded at 35.1 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department anticipates temperatures to range between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius over the next fortnight.

Reflecting on historical data, the highest March temperature on record stands at 37.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 29, 1996. However, the current scenario in Bengaluru indicates a changing climate pattern, with heatwaves becoming more frequent and intense.