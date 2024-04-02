Israel's Raid Kills 3 Senior Iranian Commanders In Damascus

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian media have confirmed the killing of at least three commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Israel's attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

Iran's consulate in Damascus, the capital of Syria, came under rocket attacks yesterday, resulting in the deaths of several individuals, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Hussein Amin Allah, and Haj Rahimi, among the senior commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Independent Iranian media outlets, including Iran International, have reported, citing Israeli authorities, that the“representative of the Iranian regime for Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iraqi militias” who“was responsible for networking and strengthening these militias against Israel” was also killed in the attacks in Damascus yesterday.

Media outlets close to the Islamic Republic of Iran, citing the country's ambassador to Syria, have reported that between 5 to 7 individuals were killed as a result of Israel's attack on the consulate in Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in Britain also confirmed the killing of“8 people” based on sources in Syria, including one of the IRGC commanders for Syria and Lebanon, two Iranian advisors, and five Guards killed.

In this attack attributed to Israel, a total of 6 missiles targeted the diplomatic building of Iran's consulate in Damascus, which has been almost completely destroyed.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its initial response, denounced this attack as“cowardly and abhorrent” and issued a warning to Israel amid what is being referred to as a“decisive response.”

It is worth noting that Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for this attack.

