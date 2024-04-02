Two Die In Truck, Mini Bus Collision On Chennai-Trichy National Highway

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Two persons were killed when an omni bus headed for Chennai collided with a truck near Sanjeevi Nagar on Chennai-Trichy national highway on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the omni bus hit the brick-laden truck from behind.

The driver of the bus, M.Chandran (38) from Theni, and a passenger, R.Palaniammal (64), died on the spot.

Fourteen people have been injured in the accident and admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The police have filed a case and investigation is underway.

Details are awaited.

Police said despite warning, drivers overspeed leading to the accidents.