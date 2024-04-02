Ogilvy PR Names New Influence Head In Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Ogilvy PR has announced the appointment of James Baldwin as the firm's new head of influence for Asia-Pacific.



Baldwin, who will be based in Singapore, is tasked with spearheading the agency's influence offering across the region, which includes go-to-market strategy, capability differentiation, business development and innovation, and the delivery of top-tier influencer and creator-led campaigns.



Baldwin's Ogilvy career began in 2019, where he has since been instrumental in developing the agency's influencer proposition.

Prior to his latest appointment, Baldwin served as the business director and B2B influence lead at Ogilvy UK, where he led the launch and global expansion of Ogilvy's business influence offering.



Under his leadership, Ogilvy's influencer team has achieved multi-market recognition, delivering award-winning campaigns for global consumer brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, British Airways, Samsung, and the Olympic Games. Additionally, Baldwin has significantly contributed to Ogilvy's Annual Influencer Trends, establishing it as an important source of insight within the industry.



Baldwin's experience spans over a decade in B2B and influencer marketing, having previously held the position of client director at Euromoney Institutional Investor. In his new role, Baldwin will report directly to Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's global head of influence, and Emily Poon, president of Ogilvy PR in Asia-Pacific.



"James' strategic leadership in our Influence practice across Asia-Pacific underscores our commitment to the creator economy and its burgeoning significance," said Titus.



Reflecting on his new position, Baldwin expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities in Asia-Pacific, noting the region's high adoption of social technology, cultural diversity, and community trust as fertile ground for innovative influencer marketing strategies. "The chance to develop world-class influencer marketing in Asia-Pacific is unparalleled," he said.



Ogilvy PR's announcement comes after the firm's Asia-Pacific operations were named Global Digital Agency of the Year and APAC Regional Consultancy of the Year at the 2023 SABRE Awards.

