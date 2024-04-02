Philippines Hopes US History Won't Repeat Itself, Again

The Chinese – including a PLA Navy helicopter – are also interfering with Philippine ocean research efforts elsewhere in Philippine waters. The Filipinos gamely resist, but the Chinese are gradually tightening things up and anytime they want they can keep the Philippines from their own territory.

President Marcos has stuck his neck out since taking office two years ago. He's shifted his country away from China and given new life to the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows US military access to a number of facilities in the Philippines. Military exercises with the Americans and others have also ramped up, and the country has bought BrahMos anti-ship missiles from India.

The Americans have done joint naval and air patrols elsewhere in the South China Sea. But US ships and planes haven't accompanied the Filipinos to where the Chinese get rough with Philippine ships or when the Philippines asserts its rights by, for example, removing China-installed barriers at the entrance to Scarborough Shoal.

Bottom line? What's this upcoming meeting in Washington about? Philippine President Marcos is looking for help but are his and the Philippines' hopes misplaced? They may find out sooner rather than later.

Beyond pushing the Filipinos around, Beijing has thrown down the gauntlet to the United States. Marcos must be praying their mutual defense treaty ally won't leave the Philippines in the lurch as it did in 2012 and 2016.

So the stakes are high, as are Filipino expectations.

The Americans are talking a good game.“We stand with the Philippines and stand by our ironclad defense commitments, including under the mutual defense treaty,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Manila recently.

And following the most recent water-cannoning attack and blocking moves by China Coast Guard and maritime militia against Philippine Coast Guard and resupply boats at Second Thomas Shoal, the US State Department declared:

All good, but US spokespersons always seem at pains to stress that it is“armed” attacks that trigger American support. And people in Manila (and Beijing) notice this.

A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses water cannons on Philippine Navy-operated M/L Kalayaan supply boat as it approaches the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea on December 10, 2023. Photo: Handout / Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippines might worry that the Americans are once again looking for a way out. They've heard empty pronouncements before – apparently made in hopes of not having to do anything.

And the Chinese might reckon that as long as they don't shoot, the Americans won't do much.

A Filipino friend noted the other day,“We can take only so much. People feel the Chinese push us to the point where Washington will have to step up and do more.”

Washington might or might not. It can take the“legal” escape route, or it can keep its promises.

You see, there's precise wording of a treaty – but there's also the spirit of a treaty. And that's as important – at least when dealing with honest people.

The US-Philippine security treaty presumably did not intend to allow an enemy (the PRC) to use water cannons and a swarm of ships to occupy and seize Philippine territory. Otherwise, what's the point of a treaty?

The Biden administration either gives the Philippines the help it needs and was promised at the very least under the spirit of the treaty – and runs the risk of a fight with China – or it accepts humiliation at the hands of the Chinese and retreats.

And it's not just the Filipinos watching what Washington will do next. Everyone else in Asia (and beyond) will make up their own minds about US promises of protection – explicit or implicit. And if it fails, that will be strike three for the United States. It might as well go home at that point.

What about the Japanese? They know that the Chinese won't stop at Second Thomas Shoal. There's a whole series of Japanese islands on Beijing's menu as well. They are quietly doing a lot for the Philippines – and they should keep it up. It would be nice if Japan Coast Guard ships helped out, but that's unlikely.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Manila on November 2, 2023. Image: Twitter Screengrab / Pool