Qatar, Japan Discuss Serious Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar and Japan discussed on Monday the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the seriousness of the humanitarian situation there in light of the bloody war waged by the Israeli occupation since the seventh of last October.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that this came during discussions held by the Ministry's official spokesman, Dr. Majid Al-Ansari, with the Special Representative of the Government of Japan and its Special Envoy for Peace in the Middle East, Uemura Tsukasa.

The two parties also discussed the necessity of working on the speed and continuity of aid entry into Gaza Strip and coordinating international efforts to make mediation efforts successful, in addition to regional security developments in the Middle East region. (end)

