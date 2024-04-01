Show Your Gratitude To PM Modi By Voting For BJP: Bommai Urges Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket from Gadag-Haveri constituency, on Monday urged the voters to show their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given free vaccination and tapped water to every house, by voting for the BJP.

Speaking at a programme, Bommai said that PM Modi has brought significant changes to the country.

He said the Prime Minister has provided vaccines to everyone during the Covid pandemic.

"Even Congress leaders have taken the vaccine. To repay the favor of saving lives, we must vote for PM Modi. To repay PM Modi, who has provided water to every household, we must vote for the BJP. Every vote should be for giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi the third term," Bommai said.

"This election will decide who will write the future of the country. If there is peace in the country, development is possible. A major change is taking place in the country," Bommai said.