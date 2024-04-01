Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Zhitel EW Station On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed a Russian Zhitel electronic warfare jamming communication system in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The Command of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

During reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia sector, operators with the third regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered an R-330Zh Zhitel jamming system.

The operators directed the fire of a missile and artillery unit of the Ukrainian defense forces at the enemy target.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Photo: Serhii Mykhalchuk