Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Zhitel EW Station On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed a Russian Zhitel electronic warfare jamming communication system in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
The Command of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
During reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia sector, operators with the third regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered an R-330Zh Zhitel jamming system.
The operators directed the fire of a missile and artillery unit of the Ukrainian defense forces at the enemy target.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces
Photo: Serhii Mykhalchuk
MENAFN01042024000193011044ID1108045507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.