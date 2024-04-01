Gurugram Police Bust Rs 15.47 Crore Cyber Crime Fraud

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) The cyber crimes teams of the Gurugram Police have busted a cyber crime fraud by arresting seven cyber criminals including a minor who defrauded people worth Rs 15.47 crore, police said.

The arrested were identified as Sahil Sondhi, Praveen Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Vakil, Govind Vashnav and Sandeep Singh, including the minor.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 15.47 crore and around 4,875 complaints were registered against them across India.

Out of 4,875 complaints, 321 were converted into cases which were registered across the country. Out of 321 cases, 13 cases were registered against them in Haryana including 6 in Gurugram.

“The accused were involved in creating fake IDs on Instagram, committing fraud in the name of task-based work, investing in the stock market, liking videos on YouTube, and providing jobs,” Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (south) said.

The police also recovered 04 mobile phones and 02 SIM cards used in the crime.

He said that further action is being taken on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters.