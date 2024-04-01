China accomplishes high-quality economic, social development in 5 key areas

(MENAFN) China has garnered significant acclaim for its strides in achieving high-quality economic and social development, with particular emphasis on advancements in five pivotal domains: people's wellbeing, consumption, manufacturing, infrastructure, and services. This affirmation stems from a recent report jointly issued by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China and collaborative think tanks representing the United States, Russia, Canada, and India.



The report underscores the concept of "compounding interest" as a fundamental driver of China's developmental trajectory. This notion posits that the sustained accumulation of modernization efforts in China yields compounding-interest-like benefits, fostering stable returns, long-term accumulation, and sustainability. Such characteristics define the essence of China's developmental journey, propelling the nation towards enduring economic growth and prosperity.



Key to understanding China's "compounding interest" development model is its steadfast commitment to innovation-driven initiatives, comprehensive reforms, expanded openness to global markets, and prioritization of green development practices. These pillars collectively fuel the momentum of China's modernization agenda, ensuring a trajectory marked by resilience, dynamism, and sustainable progress.



In conjunction with the report's release, a symposium convened experts and scholars from diverse international backgrounds, including China, the United States, Russia, Britain, Canada, and Brazil. The symposium served as a platform for robust discussions on the potential and prospects of China's economic development, highlighting the nation's role as a global economic powerhouse and a beacon of innovative growth strategies.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108043794