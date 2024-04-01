Qatar Hosts Gulf Housing Week In May

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 1 (KUNA) -- Qatar will host the second edition of the Gulf Housing Week (GHW) in May 13-15 at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

Qatar News Agency (QNA) mentioned, Monday, that the Qatari Ministry of Social Development and Family underscored the Housing Week event, labeling it as "an important platform for government entities and agencies across the GCC region."

Hosting this event provides a platform "to meet and exchange visions and ideas, and chart an advanced path to achieve sustainable social development and family well-being," added QNA.

QNA highlighted the significance of the GHW, stating, "[it] is a significant pivotal forum for dialogue and cooperation between the main parties, decision and policymakers, housing sector experts, and innovators from the GCC countries."

Additionally, during the event, relevant issues will be explored and innovative solutions will be introduced to promote the growth and prosperity in the region, giving full attention on housing and community well-being, QNA explained.

In turn, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs Fahd Mohammed Al-Khayarin stressed the "Ministry of Social Development and Family's commitment to promoting social development and family well-being," reported QNA.

Al-Khayarin noted the GHW "will see a review of joint efforts to address the challenges facing the housing sector, as well as promoting the process of sustainable urbanization and development."

The GHW will explore topics on affordability of housing, urban planning, and community empowerment, in addition to several other important topics. (end)

