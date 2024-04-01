Greek banks prepare to resume dividends following more than decade

(MENAFN) According to Bloomberg News Agency, the European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly considering permitting Greek banks to resume paying dividends to shareholders for the first time in more than ten years. While the decision has not been finalized, individuals familiar with the matter, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed that the amount allocated for shareholders' profits this year falls short of the banks' initial requests. The ECB has refrained from providing official comment on the matter.



The prospect of Greek banks resuming dividend payments marks a significant milestone as the country emerges from a prolonged period of restructuring and economic challenges. The last instance of a Greek bank distributing dividends to shareholders occurred in 2008, predating both the global financial crisis and the onset of Greece's debt crisis in 2010. Since then, dividend payouts have been suspended amid efforts to stabilize the banking sector and address systemic financial weaknesses.



The potential decision by the ECB to allow dividend payments reflects the improved financial health of Greek banks, attributed in part to reductions in non-performing loans and strengthened balance sheets. Against the backdrop of a gradually recovering Greek economy, characterized by improving economic indicators and fiscal stability, the ECB's move signals a positive development for the country's banking sector and broader financial landscape.

MENAFN01042024000045015682ID1108043282