Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Know Janhvi Kapoor's beau net worth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's reported lover, began his professional career at 13. According to media reports, He has property worth Rs 84 crore and owns luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador.



Janhvi Kapoor is frequently photographed with her reported lover, Shikhar Pahariya, who has an estimated net worth of 84 crore.

Their images and videos often go viral on social media, and there is much talk about them.

Shikhar is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra's ex-CM Sushilkumar Shinde.

Janhvi recently mentioned him on Koffee With Karan, prompting her admirers to learn more about him.



Shikhar is a professional polo player who represented India in 2013 with the Royal Jaipur Polo squad. Aside from Polo, he is also an accomplished horseback rider.

Shikhar Pahariya began his entrepreneurial career at 13 when he founded a consultancy firm focused on new pet owners.

He also worked as an investor at Wadhawan Global Capital London. He subsequently tried his hand at gaming and entertainment by joining 'Indianwyn' with his older brother.

According to media sources, Shikhar Pahariya possesses luxury automobiles such as the Lamborghini Aventador and a home worth Rs 84 crore. 329K people on Instagram follow him.