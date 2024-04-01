Putin Ordered Construction Of Resorts On Sea Of Azov Despite Shelling - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite constant strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the high activity of the partisan movement in the occupied territories, Putin pays considerable attention to the development of the "recreation" sphere there.

That's according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center , Ukrinform reports.

"The defense forces launch missile attacks on the rear points of the Russian occupying forces and destroy the vessels of the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea. However, the Kremlin dictator held a meeting involving representatives of all administrations in the temporarily occupied territories regarding the creation of new year-round sea resorts and the development of tourism. Putin paid considerable attention to 'plans for the development' of this sector in the Azov region," the report reads.

With such statements and actions, the occupiers are trying to assure collaborators and Russians that they intend to settle in the temporarily occupied territories and that their security problems will eventually be resolved.

"Meanwhile, the Ukrainian underground and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively preparing for the summer season and are ready to show the Russians the hottest spots for those willing to visit Putin's resorts in the Azov region," the National Resistance Center said.