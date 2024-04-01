Cathay Pacific, Louise Bring French Classics Onboard

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Hong Kong : Cathay Pacific is offering memorable dining experiences by joining hands with JIA Group's Michelin-starred French restaurant Louise to bring its signature French cuisine onboard. The move follows the airline's efforts to enhance and diversify inflight dining experience for customers.

Earlier, the airline launched an all-new selection of Hong Kong flavours in collaboration with JIA Group's Cantonese fine-dining restaurant Duddell's. Now, Cathay Pacific teams up with Louise, another acclaimed restaurant in the hospitality group's portfolio, to present an exclusive menu of 16 reinterpreted French classics.

The menu is available for customers flying in First and Business Class on selected long-haul flights departing from Hong Kong.

About the development, Vivian Lo, General Manager Customer Experience and Design, Cathay Pacific, said, "Our partnership with JIA began with the Duddell's collaboration and we were impressed by the team's impeccable quality, enthusiasm and professionalism. We are thrilled to be working with Louise to create a bespoke menu of reimagined French classics that showcase the craftsmanship and ingenuity of Cathay Pacific and Louise."

First class customers can embark on their culinary journey with an appetiser of Obsiblue prawns with herb-infused consommé. Next, customers can choose from a selection of main courses like steamed Chilean sea bass with chorizo sauce or chicken ballotine with sauce supreme. To complete the meal, customers are treated to a selection of desserts such as raspberry and pistachio financier.

A similar selection of main courses is available in Business class including braised Iberico pork belly with bacon jam, pan-seared beef tenderloin with Madeira jus and porcini purée.