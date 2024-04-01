Palestinian New Gov't Sworn In

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 1 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian new government, headed by Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, was sworn in here, in the West Bank, yesterday.

The new government consists of 23 ministerial portfolios, including at least six ministers from the Gaza Strip. Mustafa will also take over the position of foreign minister from veteran diplomat, Riyad Al-Maliki.

During the swearing-in ceremony, in front of Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, Mustafa pledged that, his new government would serve all Palestinians, stressing the government's political references are the Palestine Liberation Organisation and its political programme and international commitments, as mandated by the letter of assignment outlined by Abbas.

At a meeting with the new government, after the ceremony, Abbas reaffirmed that work is underway in coordination with Arab and international parties to stop the conflict in Gaza.

“Our political goal is to achieve freedom, independence and liberation from the (Israeli) occupation, and we are working with concerned Arab and international parties to obtain full membership in the United Nations,” said the president.

On Mac 14, Abbas tasked Mustafa, head of the Palestine Investment Fund and his longtime economic adviser, to form the 19th government.

His appointment came, after the former government resigned, in light of challenging circumstances, amid the developments in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as well as, mounting pressure on Abbas to reform the Palestinian Authority and establish a political framework capable of governing a future Palestinian state in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict.– NNN-WAFA

