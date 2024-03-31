Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Investor Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to Jefferies Institutional Clients on 28 March 2024.

-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Dr Richard LipscombeManaging DirectorProteomics International Laboratories LtdT: +61 8 9389 1992E: ...Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations & Corporate AdvisorCandour AdvisoryT: +61 408 326 367 E: ...Kyle MossCorporate AdvisorEuroz HartleysT: +61 8 9488 1400E: ...Lisa BarnesPublic RelationsProfile MediaT: +61 416 583 672E: ...