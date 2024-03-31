Afghan Education Advocate Launches Campaign To Fight Illiteracy Among Marginalized Children

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Wazir Khan, an education advocate who has dedicated himself to eradicating illiteracy in the country, has spent the past two years providing primary education in the Kakh Jabar district of Kabul province. By establishing mobile classrooms, he has educated approximately one thousand students, offering three days of classes each week. He has initiated a campaign to collect books to expand these mobile schools further.

Amid calls to lift the ban on women and girls' education, the current regime in Afghanistan has enforced the prohibition of education beyond the sixth grade for girls for the third consecutive year.

Based in the Kakh Jabar district of Kabul province, Wazir Khan recounts that over the past two years, he has educated around one thousand deprived children who were previously unable to attend school. He now strives to expand this street classroom initiative by collecting educational books.

According to him, the book collection process for expanding these mobile schools began initially with friends, acquaintances, university students, and professors. He is working to increase book donations to further this effort.

He initiated the book collection process first in the neighbouring districts of Kakh Jabar and aimed to start book collection campaigns in other provinces.

He explains,“The curriculum of these street schools primarily focuses on subjects such as Farsi-Dari, Pashto, the Prophet's biography, and English for elementary level students. Over the course of two years, these children progress to the first grade.”

He says he does not derive any income from establishing these street schools. He strives to provide education opportunities for deprived children, who, compassionately, have been left out of the education system for various reasons.

He mentions that before setting up these mobile schools, he visited all the villages and spoke with the heads of families to encourage them to send their children to his elementary school. Afterwards, he began the teaching process in the area where he resides.

The children he educates include boys and girls aged 5 to 10, some of whom are children with disabilities.

At 24 years old, Wazir Khan, an education activist, defines the goal of creating these street schools:“Every person in a society has responsibilities, so it's up to us to choose how to fulfil those responsibilities.”

He urges other people to participate in the book collection campaign for underprivileged children and contribute to eradicating illiteracy in Afghanistan by donating a book.

This mobile school, operating under the name“Child of Today School,” was initiated by an individual in the Kakh Jabar district of Kabul province in 2022.

It's worth mentioning that Wazir Khan has provided a platform for free education to children, joining the efforts of various social, educational, and cultural activists who have previously attempted to provide education opportunities for children by establishing mobile schools and local classrooms in different provinces.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram