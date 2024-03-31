Russia Has Not Provided Any New Information On IL-76 Crash - Budanov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has not provided any new information on the downing of a Russian Il-76, which allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"So far, no one has seen the bodies. This again brings us back to the same question: who was there, in what number, whether they were there at all, and what really happened there? When Russia says that everything is obvious - Ukraine shot down the plane, and then does not allow anyone to visit and does not show any wreckage or bodies that would prove to the world that Ukraine is guilty, it is not true," Budanov said.

He emphasized that there was no new information from Russia, everything that was known remained the same.

"We asked that the international community should conduct (an investigation - ed.), because it is quite obvious that Ukraine will not be able to do this on the territory of Russia. We are waiting for the bodies. There are neither bodies nor international investigators. That is, it is obvious that the Russian Federation is hiding certain circumstances," Budanov emphasized.

As reported, Putin said that the IL-76 was shot down in the Belgorod region by a Patriot air defense system from the Ukrainian side, emphasizing that he demanded an international investigation.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the IL-76 allegedly carried 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being transported for an exchange, as well as six crew members and accompanying persons.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that the exchange of prisoners of war was scheduled for January 24, but did not take place.

Later, on January 31, the exchange did take place, but the people on the previous list were not included. The ministry also emphasized that Russia has not yet provided evidence that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the IL-76.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian side would insist on an international investigation into the incident.