MFER, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

Riding the Wave of MEME Coin Mania

Developed by the esteemed artist sartoshi_rip, mfercoin embodies a unique and vibrant collection of 10,000 digital artworks featuring iconic stick-figure characters. Specifically, these stick-figure characters, adorned with headphones, are depicted seated with their hands out, engaged in various activities emblematic of the mfer ethos. This often includes tasks such as working on crypto projects or creating digital art. Mfers operate with autonomy, following their own desires while consistently radiating positive energy and supporting fellow members of the mfer community. Mfercoin wholeheartedly embraces this philosophy on a grand scale.

The meteoric rise of mfercoin, reaching a staggering value of $215 million within just 10 hours of its launch, underscores the excitement surrounding this project. With nearly 25,000 transactions and a trading volume exceeding $58.8 million, mfercoin has quickly become one of the hottest meme coins on the base chain.

Tokenomics

With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the distribution and utilization of mfercoin are carefully structured to align with the project's vision and values. Approximately 20% of the total token supply is allocated to various stakeholders within the MFER ecosystem. The remaining 80% of the token supply is injected into the liquidity pool alongside the initial ETH.

About MFER

Mfercoin (MFER) is a meme coin led by the artist sartoshi_rip. It consists of a collection of 10,000 unique digital artworks created by anonymous artists and meme creators, featuring simple sketch characters known as“mfers.” These characters symbolize creativity, individuality, and the inclusive spirit of the cryptocurrency world. The project was launched in November 2021 and has since gained a large following in the NFT community.