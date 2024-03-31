Food Charity Project Supports Needy In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Mar. 31 (Petra) - Urbaser and MAB Company, for the fourth consecutive year, are undertaking the "Preserving Grace" initiative during Ramadan.According to Haneen Jarhi, the project's brainchild, its goal is to foster social cohesion, minimize food wastage, and honor blessings by redistributing surplus food from major hotels to needy families in Aqaba.Jarhi, the company's PR director, emphasized that the project aims to uphold the dignity of the underprivileged and support their sustenance. To achieve this, the team liaises with Aqaba hotels, collects fresh, healthy food, handles it hygienically, packages it, and distributes it to families across the city.She noted that around 6,000 individuals benefit annually during Ramadan, expressing hopes for continued support from the hotel industry throughout the year. This initiative could serve as a model for other regions in Jordan, easing the burden on needy families in an organized manner.Jarhi highlighted another advantage of the project: reducing environmental waste by utilizing surplus food and fostering public-private partnerships. Urbaser, in collaboration with Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Health and Tourism Directorates, the hotel sector, and local community volunteers, spearheads this endeavor.