Human Remains Found In Liberated Khojaly City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Human remains have been discovered in liberated Khojaly city, Azernews reports.

These fragments were found during excavations carried out aspart of extensive restoration and rehabilitation works near thereservoir in the Galaderesi area in Khojaly.

At present, work is being continued in the direction of a fullexamination of the incident site.

Media representatives visited the area where the mass grave wasdiscovered.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, whenArmenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regimentof the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabaghregion, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multipledirections.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians,predominantly women and children, losing their lives in themassacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eightfamilies were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and thewhereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.