(MENAFN) The White House is “perplexed” by what many United States representatives have branded an overreaction by Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington’s verdict not to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza, based on a statement by a news agency.



The UNSC approved the resolution on Monday, requesting an instant ceasefire amid Israel as well as Hamas also the absolute freeing of the enduring Israeli captives, while shedding the light on “the urgent need to expand the flow” of assistance into Gaza.



The United States refrained from voting, provoking Netanyahu’s management to blame Washington of retracting from its “consistent position” since the beginning of the conflict– also to call off a high-level procedure to the United States before of a plotted Israeli army procedure in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.



“All of that is self-defeating. The prime minister could have chosen a different course – to align with the United States on the meaning of this resolution. He chose not to, apparently for political purposes,” the source quoted one United States representative as stating.



“If Prime Minister Netanyahu felt so strongly, why didn’t he call President Biden?” additional representative asked.



White House presenter John Kirby branded the blocking of the Israeli delegation’s trip “disappointing” also stated that Washington was “perplexed by this” because the United States refraining “does not represent a shift in our policy.”



State Department official Matthew Miller debated that the United States did not utilize its veto authority due to the demand for a ceasefire also for the freeing of captives is in alignment with Washington’s law, stating that the resolution is non-obligatory.

