Russians Hit Critical Infrastructure Facility In Lviv Region With Missiles, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, killing one person. People may be trapped under the rubble.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, posted this on Facebook .

According to him, an administrative building was destroyed by the enemy attack. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Two civilians wounded as enemy shellsregion

"One man was killed in the attack. Our sincere condolences to the family. Rescuers are now dismantling the rubble. There may still be people under the rubble," Kozytskyi said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 31, Russian troops once again attacked Ukraine with missiles and combat drones. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 18 out of 27 enemy targets.