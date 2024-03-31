QIC Group Honours Staff At Long Service Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (“QIC Group”,“QIC”), presented 125 employees in Qatar and across the Group's regional and international operations with long service awards in recognition of their dedication and invaluable contribution to the leading insurer in Qatar and the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

The ceremony was held during the yearly Ramadan suhoor event hosted by QIC for its staff at the St. Regis hotel in Doha where honorees were presented with the awards by members of the Group's Chief Administrative Officer, Rashid Al Buainain.

65 staff members received the award for five years of service, 19 for 10 years, 30 for 15 years, six for 20 years and five staff members were honored for over 25 years of service. The event also coincided with the Group's 60th anniversary, a momentous milestone that reflects collective achievement and resilience.

Group Chief Administrative Officer, Rashid Al Buainain, thanked the staff for their many years of dedicated service saying,“Today we celebrate your individual and collective achievements that have contributed to QIC's journey which began as a national insurance company to now becoming the largest insurance group in the MENA region with a strong presence across the globe.”

“We continue to be driven by a commitment to delivering innovative products and an unparalleled standard of customer experience while contributing to the growth of Qatar's economy, none of which is possible without each and every staff member's commitment, whom we recognize as the backbone of the Group. We also recognize QIC's position as an employer of choice, demonstrated in the high levels of employee retention rates. As we navigate the ever-evolving marketplace, we will continue our emphasis on staff training and development while offering one of the best-in-class compensation in the industry,” added Al Buainain.