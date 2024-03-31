Yet another American bridge gets struck by barge

(MENAFN) The Oklahoma State Patrol has taken decisive action by fully closing a highway after a barge struck the United States-59 Bridge spanning the Arkansas River on Saturday. Law enforcement officials are redirecting traffic away from the affected area south of Sallisaw until thorough inspections of the bridge's structural integrity can be conducted. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the collision, neither on the road nor aboard the barge, according to statements from patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart as reported by the AP news agency.



The circumstances leading to the collision remain uncertain at this time. However, footage circulating on social media platforms vividly captures the moment of impact as the barge collides with the bridge supports, highlighting the severity of the incident. This incident follows closely on the heels of another tragic bridge collision less than a week ago when the cargo hauler MV Dali struck and caused the complete collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, claiming the lives of six individuals. The freighter's collision with a support pillar of the 1.6-mile-long structure led to its catastrophic collapse into the river, resulting in significant loss of life and disruption to maritime traffic in the area.



As efforts to clear the debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge continue, the port city of Baltimore grapples with the economic implications of halted marine traffic, a critical industry for the region. Crews are diligently working to dismantle portions of the collapsed metal bridge, with progress evident as the first section was successfully lifted on Saturday. However, the extensive damage inflicted by the collision has raised concerns about the daunting repair costs, with estimates suggesting that the bill could exceed USD1 billion if the construction of an entirely new bridge becomes necessary, as reported by the Washington Post.



The recent spate of bridge collisions underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and proactive maintenance protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future. As authorities in Oklahoma assess the impact of the barge collision and initiate necessary inspections, ensuring the safety and integrity of vital infrastructure remains paramount.

