(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory has stirred controversy by ordering an examination of the legacy of renowned Kiev-born writer Mikhail Bulgakov, citing concerns about its alignment with "Russian imperial policy." This move, part of Kiev's broader campaign to distance itself from Russian cultural influence, has sparked debate over the treatment of one of Ukraine's literary icons.



Bulgakov, known for his seminal works such as "The Master and Margarita" and "White Guard," was born in Kiev during the time of the Russian Empire and later resided in Soviet Moscow.



Despite his ties to Ukraine, the Institute of National Memory has accused Bulgakov of holding "imperialist" views and disdain for Ukrainian culture and independence aspirations.



The decision to scrutinize Bulgakov's legacy follows previous efforts by Ukrainian activists to remove memorials dedicated to the writer, including a plaque at the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kiev. With the Institute's ruling potentially paving the way for further dismantling of Bulgakov-related monuments, tensions over the preservation of cultural heritage have been reignited.



While Bulgakov's literary contributions, notably his depiction of Kiev in "White Guard," hold significance in Ukrainian cultural history, his works have also faced censorship and bans, including in Ukraine. Despite this, his legacy remains influential, with his writings transcending borders and resonating with audiences worldwide.



The examination of Bulgakov's legacy occurs against the backdrop of heightened efforts in Ukraine to distance itself from Russian influence, particularly in the wake of Moscow's military operations. The implementation of laws aimed at "decolonizing" public spaces underscores the broader push to assert Ukrainian identity and autonomy.



As debates surrounding Bulgakov's legacy continue, questions persist about the balance between preserving cultural heritage and confronting historical complexities. The outcome of this examination will likely shape future discourse on Ukraine's cultural identity and its relationship with its past.

