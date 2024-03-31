Heavy rains in southern Tanzania leave 1,660 homeless, devastate 699 houses

(MENAFN) Following heavy rains in the Nachingwea district of the Lindi region in southern Tanzania, at least 1,660 individuals have been rendered homeless, with 699 houses devastated by the deluge, an official announced on Saturday.



Mohamed Moyo, the district commissioner of Nachingwea, disclosed that impacted individuals have been provided temporary shelter in public schools, as authorities work diligently to secure humanitarian aid to address their immediate needs.



The situation underscores the urgent need for support and assistance for those affected by the natural disaster, as efforts continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the heavy rains in the region.



"Most of the houses have been irreparably damaged, and district authorities are assessing the full extent of the devastation caused by the rains," he pointed out in a press conference in Nachingwea district.



In addition to causing destruction to homes and displacing residents, the heavy rains have also resulted in significant damage to crops in the affected area.



Mohamed Moyo, the Nachingwea district commissioner, highlighted that the village of Nagaga in Naipanga ward has been particularly hard hit by the destruction of crops.



Efforts to address the aftermath of the heavy rains must also include measures to support farmers and mitigate the agricultural losses incurred due to the adverse weather conditions.

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040418