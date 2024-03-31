Zhytomyr Region Builds Echelon Defense Near Border With Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zhytomyr region, on the border with Belarus, the construction of additional elements of the deeply-veiled defense system continues, with builders continuing to dig ditches and communication passages and install concrete structures.

The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The construction of additional elements of the defense system on the border of the Zhytomyr region with Belarus continues," he said.

As noted, large-scale engineering work in the border area continues 24/7.

It is emphasized that despite the changeable weather, the builders do not stop digging ditches and communication passages and installing concrete structures to protect the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, the border between the Zhytomyr region and the Republic of Belarus is 251 km long.

Within the Zhytomyr region, work is constantly underway to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. As of March 13, preparations were underway for the installation of reinforced concrete structures.