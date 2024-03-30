Government Dismisses Deputy Head Of State Service On Food Safety

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Olha Shevchenko from the post of deputy head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform,

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Shevchenko Olha Petrivna from the post of deputy head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection," Melnychuk wrote.

As reported, Olha Shevchenko had held this position since February 27, 2019.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers