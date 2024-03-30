Kuwait PM Visits Grand Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah paid an inspection visit to the Grand Mosque of Kuwait on Saturday night on the start of the last ten nights of the holy Month of Ramadan.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareeda Al-Mousherji, and Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Faisal Said Al-Gharib.

During the visit, His Highness the Prime Minister was apprised by the administrators of the Mosque of the preparations for receiving and serving the large numbers of worshippers during these blissful nights.

He was also briefed on the measures of coordination among various state agencies to ensure tranquil spiritual atmospheres for the worshippers. (end)

